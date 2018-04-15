 Edo: Prefered Tourism Destination in Nigeria (Part 2) - Nigerian Observer — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in World | 0 comments

Nigerian Observer
The advocacy for the return of stolen artifacts from Benin Kingdom during the 1897 invasion has recieved a boost with the proposed building of a world class royal museum inside the Oba's palace in Benin City and discovery of where they can be located

