Edo to partner NPS to build new prison - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today

Edo to partner NPS to build new prison
Obaseki disclosed that the site for the facility had been acquired and that the design was ready, but explained that certain approvals were being awaited from NPS Headquarters in Abuja. By The Eagle Online On Apr 17, 2018. Share. The Edo Government is …
