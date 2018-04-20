Edo traditional rulers call for establishment of Neighbourhood Watch — Nigeria Today

Edo traditional rulers call for establishment of Neighbourhood Watch

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—AGAINST the backdrop of the killings of innocent persons in Edo State by herdsmen, the state Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs has called for the establishment of Neighbourhood Watch and Vigilante Group to help check their activities and other security challenges confronting the people.

At a meeting of traditional rulers and chiefs held at the palace of the Oba of Benin yesterday, Chairman of the Council and the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Ewuare II, said that when established, it should not be used to advance any political cause, but for the security of lives and property of the people.

The Benin monarch reminded them that they must protect their people by helping the state government and security agencies with useful information that could lead to the tracking down of the evil acts of herdsmen and other criminal elements in the society.

Oba Ewuare II stated that cattle grazing should not be at the detriment of the welfare of the people, pointing out that the vigilante should be used effectively in the various domains in Edo State.

It was also resolved that a registration of Hausa/Fulani herdsmen should be carried out in the various domains, while there should be the establishment of monitoring system for strangers.

The council also harped on the need for all the security agencies to be equipped with vehicles as well as surveillance drones, communication gadget and helicopter for effective patrol and monitoring of the forest where the cattle herdsmen established their camps.

On the issue of human trafficking, the Benin monarch told the traditional rulers that he will not want the menace of human trafficking to tarnish the cultural heritage of the people.

