 Edo youth group threatens Sen. Uroghide over motion for Buhari’s impeachment — Nigeria Today
Edo youth group threatens Sen. Uroghide over motion for Buhari’s impeachment

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Jethro Ibileke/Benin Senator Matthew Uroghide of Edo South senatorial district has been threatened with a recall for daring to move a motion calling for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari if he fails to apologize to him and retracts his earlier statement within 48 hours. This is even as the Edo State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), commended Senator Matthew Uroghide for his bold step at the national assembly. The threat was issued on Friday in Benin, by a group under the aegis of Edo South Youth Coalition (ESYC).

