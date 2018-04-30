Edo Youths Reportedly Attack PDP Women Leader Over Calls For Buhari’s Impeachment (Photo) — Nigeria Today

Edo Youths Reportedly Attack PDP Women Leader Over Calls For Buhari’s Impeachment (Photo)

Former Edo State People Democratic Party PDP Women Leader, Mrs. Stella Evbuoman landed in a hospital after being brutalized by some thugs at the Airport on Friday. The attack happened while the Senator representing Edo South Senatorial District of the State, Matthew Urhoghide, PDP, was held hostage inside the VIP lounge of the airport for […]

The post Edo Youths Reportedly Attack PDP Women Leader Over Calls For Buhari’s Impeachment (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

