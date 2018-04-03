Educationists seek review of education curriculum — Nigeria Today

Educationists seek review of education curriculum
Two educationists on Monday called for a complete overhaul of the educational curriculum to place more emphasis on science and technology. Mr Elvis Otobo and Mr Kenny Ogungbemi made the call in separate lectures at the International Youth Summit, organised by the International Summit of Leaders, held on Monday in Lagos. The theme of the summit is “Benefits of Education and Technologies for Youths in Africa”.
