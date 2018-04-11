EFCC Arrest 4 Internet Fraudsters Using Charms To Defraud Their Victims In Lagos (Photos) — Nigeria Today

EFCC Arrest 4 Internet Fraudsters Using Charms To Defraud Their Victims In Lagos (Photos)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, on Saturday, April 7, 2018, arrested four suspected Internet fraudsters.

The suspects are: Ale Daniel, Tunde Badmus, Adams Tunde Adedeji and Ajiboye Gbenga.

The quartet were arrested in the Lekki area of Lagos State for various offences bordering on cybercrimes and money laundering.

Their arrest followed intelligence report received by the Commission about their activities, alleging that they were living flamboyantly without known sources of income. Items recovered from them, include exotic cars and charms.

Speaking on the renewed clampdown on Internet fraudsters, the Lagos Zonal Head of the Commission, Akanninyene Ezima, said: “It is to checkmate the activities of these undisciplined elements who want to reap where they did not sow. “By this action, we are also sending a red alert to the so-called yahoo-yahoo boys that engaging in fraudulent deeds, does not pay.”

He also urged landlords, particularly in gated communities, to always carry out background checks on their tenants so as not to unwittingly run foul of Section 3 (Three) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006, which says; “A person who, being the occupier or is concerned in the management of any premises, causes or knowingly permits the premises to be used for any purpose which constitutes an offence under this Act commits an offence and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term of not more than 15 years and not less than five years without the option of a fine.”

The suspects will soon be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

The post EFCC Arrest 4 Internet Fraudsters Using Charms To Defraud Their Victims In Lagos (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

