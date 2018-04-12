EFCC Arrests 14 yahoo boys (Photos) — Nigeria Today

EFCC Arrests 14 yahoo boys (Photos)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, arrested 14 suspected Internet fraudsters.

The suspects are: Abiola Kayode, Adeleye Adewale, Adeniyi Abiola, Favour Iruabo, Iyiola Olayemi, Lawal Remilekun and Martins Adetunji.

Others are: Obafunsho Oladipupo Samson, Olaleye Bamilola Hassan, Oseni Ridwan, Peter Ayobami Samuel, Peter Toluwabori, Prince Jibril Dirisu

and Richard Jerry John.

The suspects were arrested in the Badore Seaside, Ajah area of Lagos State, following intelligence report received by the Commission about

their activities. Items recovered from the suspects include exotic cars and laptops.

The suspects will soon be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Meanwhile, their arrest is a pointer to the fact that the Commission is committed to sustaining its clampdown on perpetrators of cybercrimes, especially in line with its mandate to make the country free from corruption and economic and financial crimes.

