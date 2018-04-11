EFCC Charges Heritage Bank MD, Others To Court For N1bn Fraud — Nigeria Today

The Managing Director of Heritage Bank PLC, Ifiesimama Sekibo along with five others were charged before the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday for an alleged fraud of N1bn.

Sekibo was charged along with Dimire Dike, Wumi Adeniyi, Kolapo Daisi, Funmilayo Taiwo and Akeem Durotoye. The charges include conspiracy, stealing, obtaining money under false pretences and forgery amongst others according to reports.