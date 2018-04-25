EFCC drags Sen. Nwaoboshi to court over alleged N805m fraud - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

EFCC drags Sen. Nwaoboshi to court over alleged N805m fraud – Daily Post Nigeria
EFCC drags Sen. Nwaoboshi to court over alleged N805m fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday arraigned the lawmaker representing Delta North, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, before a Federal High Court in Lagos, charging him with an N805 million fraud. The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP …
