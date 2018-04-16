 EFCC files '$6.8m fraud' charge against Globacom - TheCable — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

EFCC files ‘$6.8m fraud’ charge against Globacom – TheCable

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


TheCable

EFCC files '$6.8m fraud' charge against Globacom
TheCable
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed a fraud charge against Globacom Limited, telecommunications company, before the Lagos state special offences court. The firm was said to have carried out a transaction to the tune of $6,786
Alleged $6.7 million Fraud: Globacom, Chief Marketing Officer chargedPremium Times
EFCC slams $6.7m fraud charge on Globacom, marketing chiefWorldStage
[BREAKING] EFCC charges Globacom with $6.7m fraudThe Punch
Nairametrics –The Nation Newspaper –Ripples Nigeria
all 11 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.