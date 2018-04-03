EFCC invites Okonjo-Iweala for interrogation over $250million — Nigeria Today

EFCC invites Okonjo-Iweala for interrogation over $250million

By Nwafor Sunday

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has reportedly written to the Former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala inviting her to explain how the sum of $250million of the $500million recovered from the family of the late Head of State, Gen.Sani Abacha, was withdrawn.

Recall that the sum of $250million was released to the office of former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki after a request of $300million purportedly billed to fight Boko-Haram terrorist in 2015.

In view of the above, the Chairman of EFCC, Mr. Magu on Monday wrote to Dr. Okonjo-Iweala inviting her to explain how the money was released.

The letter according to the ‘Nation’ reads, “Following preliminary findings, a strong recommendation was made to the Acting EFCC chairman for an interactive session with Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

“Magu has approved the invitation of the ex-minister. We have dispatched a letter of invitation to her. We are hopeful that she will respond.

“Her presence is necessary because there were issues about the $250million released especially why $36,155,000(N13,015,800billion) was withdrawn in cash.

“She needs to assist the EFCC team on what became of the balance of $250million which was yet to be traced.

“She has to explain why some of the funds were diverted to extraneous matters including media services, opinion polls and personal matters.”

The post EFCC invites Okonjo-Iweala for interrogation over $250million appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

