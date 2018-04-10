EFCC Re-Arraigns Ex-Governor’s Son For Alleged Money Laundering — Nigeria Today

EFCC Re-Arraigns Ex-Governor’s Son For Alleged Money Laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) re-arraigned Nanle Dariye, the son of former Plateau governor, Joshua Dariye, on a charge of money laundering on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the total sum in question is about N1.5 billion. The defendant who was re-arraigned before Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu at the Federal High Court, Abuja, entered a “not guilty” plea to all six-counts of money laundering. Justice Ojukwu adjourned the matter until April 27 and May 10 for commencement of trial.

The anti-graft agency had first arraigned Nanle Dariye, who’s father is also facing prosecution, on February 27 on the same money laundering charges alongside Apartment le Paradis, a hotel where he served as director.

The EFCC alleged that in 2013, the ex-governor’s son failed to report a cash transaction to the tune of about N1.5 billion which he received through the hotel’s account in one of the old generation banks. Adding that the amount was far over the N10 million threshold permissible by law and that the hotel was also not registered as a Designated Non-Financial Institution, (DNFI).

The agency said the offense contravened Section 5(1) (a) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 5 (b) of the same Act. He was admitted to bail in the sum of N5 million with two sureties in like sum

The post EFCC Re-Arraigns Ex-Governor’s Son For Alleged Money Laundering appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

