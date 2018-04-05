EFCC recovers N130m looted funds — Nigeria Today

EFCC recovers N130m looted funds

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it recovered N130 million as part of the illegal funds expended during the 2015 general election in Gombe state. It also said it has secured nine convictions in the state within the same time-frame. Johnson Babalola, Head of Operations at the Gombe Zonal Office of the EFCC, […]

