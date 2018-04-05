EFCC recovers N130m, secures 9 convictions in 3 months in Gombe zone — Nigeria Today

EFCC recovers N130m, secures 9 convictions in 3 months in Gombe zone

The Gombe Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has recovered N130 million from corrupt individuals and secured 9 convictions in three months.

The Head of the Zonal office, Johnson Babalola, disclosed this in Gombe on Thursday when he paid a courtesy call on the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ).

Babalola said the money was recovered from individuals within the states under his jurisdiction namely, Gombe, Taraba Adamawa, Bauchi and Plateau in 2018.

He said the EFCC under Ibrahim Magu had recorded a tremendous progress.

“We have seen a tremendous change because it is no longer business as usual.

“We are all committed, we have decided that enough is enough, and we are consciously making efforts to serve our country better,’’ he said.

Babalola said the visit was to seek for continued cooperation of the press in the fight against corruption.

The Chairman of the chapel, Malam Abdullahi Tukur, thanked the EFCC official for the visit and assured him of the continued support of members of the union. (NAN)

The post EFCC recovers N130m, secures 9 convictions in 3 months in Gombe zone appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

