EFF to honour Winnie in Brandfort - Citizen — Nigeria Today

 EFF to honour Winnie in Brandfort
EFF to honour Winnie in Brandfort – Citizen

Posted on Apr 7, 2018


EFF to honour Winnie in Brandfort
The Economic Freedom Fighters will hold a memorial service for the late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Brandfort, Free State, where she was banished for eight years in 1977 by the apartheid regime. The red berets' event will be held on the
