Effective ways to manage dementia — Nigeria Today

Effective ways to manage dementia

I am a regular reader of you articles on mental health and related issues. Thank you for the beautiful work you are doing.

My father is a 70 year old retired civil servant with primary level of education. Recently, I started receiving compliant that he has difficulty in recognizing people and familiar places and he makes incomprehensible conversations.

One Sunday, he missed his way back home and was brought back by a distant relative who saw him wandering. I had to send for him to come and stay with me in the city.

I am afraid my father may end up not being able to recognize anything including his children. He is losing his memory. Please how can we help him?

Thank you. Joe, Enugu.

Good day Mr. Joe and thank you for the compliment.

I have to commend you for bringing him to a place where you can care for him better.

Aging process is associated with some form of memory loss. Someone who is aging may occasionally search for words. They may have to pause to remember directions but will not get lost in a familiar environment. They should be able to remember recent events and conversation should not be impaired.

From what you described in your mail, your father maybe having early stage of dementia or worse depending on the assessment by a Physician.

Let me briefly explain to you what dementia is, the causes, the symptoms, what you should do and tips on how to seek for help for your dad.

Dementia is a collection of symptoms including memory loss, personality changes and impaired intellectual function that results from disease or trauma to the brain.

These changes are not part of normal aging process and can impact daily living, independence and relationships. In a short sentence, it’s a progressive neuro-degenerative disease of the brain.

Causes of dementia

Medical conditions that progressively attack brain cells and connections such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease or Huntington’s disease, include conditions such as stroke that disrupt blood flow and impair oxygenation of the brain.

Poor nutrition, dehydration, certain substance abuse including drugs and alcohol can cause dementia too.

Single trauma or repeated injuries to the brain. Infection or illness that affects the brain can cause memory loss.

Symptoms of dementia

They include, memory loss sufficient to disrupt daily life, trouble completing daily task, confusion over time or place, problems with spoken or written words and misplacing things.

When you notice these symptoms, it is important to immediately report to your doctor. This is because, dementia can be caused by any number of conditions, obtaining an accurate diagnosis is critical for management.

The sooner the problem is addressed, the better. So make an appointment with your doctor right away.

Why is early intervention necessary? This is because some conditions such as stroke,drug interactions, tumor and seizure required immediate treatment..

Tips for managing dementia

-Regular exercise routines including cardio and strength training may reduce your risk of developing dementia by 50%.

-Social engagement. The more you connect face-to-face with others the stronger your memory.

-Healthy diet, eating healthy foods including fruits that contain Vitamin C helps.

-Mental stimulation, by continuing to learn new things and challenge their brains, the patient strengthens their cognitive skills and stay mentally sharp.

-Make sure the person gets quality sleep, this helps to flush out toxins that can affect the brain.

-Stress management, unchecked stress can take a heavy toll on the brain.

In conclusion, dementia is a medical condition which can be caused by many disease processes, some if detected early and treated can slow down its progression.

So make an appointment with your doctor right away.

I wish you the very best.

