Ego Boyo and Richard Mofe Damijo The Mr X Family release date - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Ego Boyo and Richard Mofe Damijo The Mr X Family release date – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Ego Boyo and Richard Mofe Damijo The Mr X Family release date
Pulse Nigeria
"The Mr X Family," which reunites RMD and Ego Boyo two decades after "Checkmate," will premiere in May. Published: 1 minute ago; Chidumga Izuzu. Print; eMail · Ego Boyo and Richard Mofe Damijo The Mr X Family release date play. Ego Boyo and Richard …
27 years later, RMD, Ego Boyo reunite in #MrXFamilyShow
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!