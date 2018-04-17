 Eguaveon: Super Eagles Defence Strong, Rohr Will Have Selection Headache - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Eguaveon: Super Eagles Defence Strong, Rohr Will Have Selection Headache – Complete Sports Nigeria

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Complete Sports Nigeria

Eguaveon: Super Eagles Defence Strong, Rohr Will Have Selection Headache
Complete Sports Nigeria
By Adeboye Amosu: Former Super Eagles coach Augustine Eguaveon is happy with the quality of defenders in the team and reckons that current handler of the team Gernot Rohr faces a tough task in picking the required number for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in
2018 FIFA WC: I won't pick up injuries, Obi assures fansVanguard
Russia 2018: Akande canvasses support for Super EaglesP.M. News
World Cup: Change Your Tactics If Nigeria Must Excel, Amuneke Tasks RohrLeadership Newspapers (press release) (blog)
The Punch –The Eagle Online –New Telegraph Newspaper –Concise News
all 17 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.