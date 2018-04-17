Eguaveon: Super Eagles Defence Strong, Rohr Will Have Selection Headache - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Eguaveon: Super Eagles Defence Strong, Rohr Will Have Selection Headache – Complete Sports Nigeria
Complete Sports Nigeria
Eguaveon: Super Eagles Defence Strong, Rohr Will Have Selection Headache
Complete Sports Nigeria
By Adeboye Amosu: Former Super Eagles coach Augustine Eguaveon is happy with the quality of defenders in the team and reckons that current handler of the team Gernot Rohr faces a tough task in picking the required number for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in …
