 EGYPT: Former anti-graft chief jailed for 5 years - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

EGYPT: Former anti-graft chief jailed for 5 years – Daily Trust

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Daily Trust

EGYPT: Former anti-graft chief jailed for 5 years
Daily Trust
An Egyptian military court has sentenced a former anti-corruption chief, Hisham Geneina, to five years in jail, charged with spreading news that harms the army. The military detained Geneina in February following an interview he gave to Huffpost Arabi
Egypt: Geneina sentenced to five years' imprisonmentMiddle East Monitor
Egyptian Court Sentences Former Anti-Corruption Chief To 5yrs In PrisonIndependent Newspapers Limited
Sisi opponent's aide imprisoned for seditionThe Times
The Koz Times
all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.