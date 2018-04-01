Egyptians vote for Mohamed Salah in presidential election — Nigeria Today

Egyptians vote for Mohamed Salah in presidential election

Some voters were so disillusioned with the Egyptian presidential elections that they spoiled their ballot papers by voting for Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

Salah is a talismanic figure in his homeland after firing them to the 2018 World Cup, but he was obviously not among the candidates for Egypt’s top job.

State media reported that Abdel Fattah el-Sisi had secured over 97% – but the election has been branded ‘farcical’ after five challengers were blocked from joining the ballot.

And according to a report in The Economist, more than one million voters spoiled their ballots – with some scrawling through both candidates and writing Salah’s name instead.

The post Egyptians vote for Mohamed Salah in presidential election appeared first on The Sun News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

