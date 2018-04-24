Eight Delta councils boil over alleged herdsmen Killings — Nigeria Today

Eight Delta councils boil over alleged herdsmen Killings
No fewer than eight Delta Local Government Council Areas are currently under siege following resumed killings by rampaging Fulani herdsmen. In the last two years, reports indicated that fifty-two persons were allegedly killed in cold blood by suspected herdsmen who as a result of “minor disagreement” with their host communities, unleashed terrors on the people. […]
Eight Delta councils boil over alleged herdsmen Killings
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!