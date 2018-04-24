Eight Delta councils boil over alleged herdsmen Killings — Nigeria Today

Eight Delta councils boil over alleged herdsmen Killings

No fewer than eight Delta Local Government Council Areas are currently under siege following resumed killings by rampaging Fulani herdsmen. In the last two years, reports indicated that fifty-two persons were allegedly killed in cold blood by suspected herdsmen who as a result of “minor disagreement” with their host communities, unleashed terrors on the people. […]

