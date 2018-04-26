Eight Lessons on Imperatives of Private Sector-driven AfCFTA - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

Eight Lessons on Imperatives of Private Sector-driven AfCFTA – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Eight Lessons on Imperatives of Private Sector-driven AfCFTA
THISDAY Newspapers
By Ken Ukaoha. Preceding the Extra-ordinary Summit in Kigali which held in March 2018, the African Union (AU) had organised a Business Forum on the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). During the forum, the business community pledged its …
Will Ghana be second after Rwanda to ratify AfCFTA?
AU members signs the African continental free trade area (AFCFTA)
AU Praises Rwanda's Approval for Free Trade Area
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!