Ejisuman SHS sex scandal: Vivid account of girls and teachers' responses - GhanaWeb — Nigeria Today

Ejisuman SHS sex scandal: Vivid account of girls and teachers’ responses – GhanaWeb
|
GhanaWeb
|
Ejisuman SHS sex scandal: Vivid account of girls and teachers' responses
GhanaWeb
A special investigating committee instituted by the Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Ashanti Region has found eight teachers of Ejisuman Girls Senior High School guilty of sexual misconduct. This follows allegations by eight of the students about …
8 Ejisuman SHS teachers found guilty of 'sexual harassment
Harrowing revelations after Ejisuman SHS indictment
Ejisuman SHS sex scandal: Eight teachers found guilty
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!