 Ejisuman SHS sex scandal: Vivid account of girls and teachers' responses - GhanaWeb — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ejisuman SHS sex scandal: Vivid account of girls and teachers’ responses – GhanaWeb

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


GhanaWeb

Ejisuman SHS sex scandal: Vivid account of girls and teachers' responses
GhanaWeb
A special investigating committee instituted by the Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Ashanti Region has found eight teachers of Ejisuman Girls Senior High School guilty of sexual misconduct. This follows allegations by eight of the students about
8 Ejisuman SHS teachers found guilty of 'sexual harassmentPulse.com.gh
Harrowing revelations after Ejisuman SHS indictmentMyjoyonline.com
Ejisuman SHS sex scandal: Eight teachers found guiltyGhana Broadcasting Corporation

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.