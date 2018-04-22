EKITI 2018: 33 APC governorship aspirants obtain forms — Nigeria Today

EKITI 2018: 33 APC governorship aspirants obtain forms

A total number of thirty three All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirants have purchased nomination and expression of interest forms to contest for the governorship on the platform of the party.

Former Bayelsa State Governor Timipre Sylva has been appointed by the National Secretariat as the Chairman of a Screening Committee to scrutinize the aspirants.

Ekiti APC spokesman Taiwo Olatunbosun confirmed this to our reporter in a telephone chat on Sunday.

The huge number of the aspirants is already giving party elders and members concern on how the primary would be handled without causing implosion.

Olatunbosun explained that the screening exercise commences on Monday, April 23 and ends on Wednesday, April 25.

Thirty aspirants had obtained their forms as of Friday evening, but Olatunbosun confirmed that the figure had risen to thirty three.

The identity of the three latest entrants into the race was yet to be ascertained at press time Sunday evening.

Those who had purchased forms from Ekiti South are Senator Gbenga Aluko, Hon. Femi Bamisile, Hon. Bamidele Faparusi, Dr. Wole Oluyede, Mr. Debo Ajayi, Chief Diran Adesua, Mr. Kola Alabi, Dr. Makanjuola Owolabi, Captain Sunday Adebomi, Chief Dele Okeya, Mr. Muyiwa Olumilua, Chief Bisi Aloba and Mr. Adekunle Esan.

Aspirants from Ekiti Central include Senator Femi Ojudu, Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele, Mr. Victor Kolade, Mr. Dipo Ogunkoyode, Dr. Oluwole Oluleye, Prince Tosin Olofinluyi, Engr. Kayode Ojo, Dr. Adebayo Orire and Mr. Bodunde Adeyanju.

Those from Ekiti North are Senator Ayo Arise, Hon. Bimbo Daramola, Mr. Muyiwa Coker, Chief Segun

Oni and Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

The APC governorship primary is scheduled to hold in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on Saturday, May 5.

