Ekiti 2018: ADP Guber Aspirant, Segun Adewale Shines Welcomed By Massive Crowd — Nigeria Today

Ekiti 2018: ADP Guber Aspirant, Segun Adewale Shines Welcomed By Massive Crowd

The leading aspirant in the forthcoming governorship election in Ekiti State, Otunba Segun Adewale popularly known as OSAPraPra by the Ekiti People, was treated to a rousing reception by hundreds of Muslim faithfuls when he paid a visit to Ijero central mosque on Monday.

Otunba Adewale, who is running under the Nigeria’s credible alternative political party, Action Democratic Party (ADP), appearance at the mosque threw the crowd into wild jubilation, as they relished his bold resolve to rescue the people of Ekiti state.

Like a new bride, Otunba Adewale was nearly mobbed by the massive crowd waiting to catch a glimpse of him during the visit, and he addressed the Muslim community, explaining to them why he is running for the post of governor.

Otunba Adewale, a successful entrepreneur, who embarked on the visit with hordes of aides and associates, have a field day embracing the outpour of loves and supports thrown at him by the party’s faithful who ignored the scorching sunlight to receive him in their midst.

He highlighted key areas of focus in revitalizing the economy of the state if elected, which includes Agriculture, Entrepreneurship, Industrialization, tourism, peaceful coexistence amongst the Ekiti people.

Adewale donated a sum of N1 million to the development of the mosque, a gesture he has been doing even before he came out to contest for election in the state, he also donated N1 million to Ado central mosque in 2017.

The Chief Imam and other members of the Islamic community prayed for Adewale, stating that he is a man of honor, that he respond to their calls whenever is he being called upon.

The Imam says that Adewale is a good son of Ekiti State, adding that nobody, not even the current or past state government have demonstrated this kind love towards the Muslim community in the state.

Otunba Adewale stopped at Efon Civic Center, to attend the wedding ceremony of one his supporter at Efon Alaye, the crowd that poured out within minutes became uncontrollable as every resident of the community suddenly became a guest at the wedding because they want to see the man of the People who they are hoping on to take the State out of the woods.

