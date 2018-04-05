Ekiti 2018: Fayemi will restore Ekiti’s lost glory – Group — Nigeria Today

Ekiti 2018: Fayemi will restore Ekiti’s lost glory – Group

A political pressure group, the John Kayode Fayemi Group (JKFG) has welcomed the decision of Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to run for the Ekiti State governorship seat.

The group said Fayemi’s entry will enrich the governorship race and give him an opportunity to offer his service to the people.

Fayemi told reporters at a press briefing over the weekend that he would seek the nomination of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest in the 2018 governorship election.

He promised to formally declare after the lifting of ban on open campaign by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement on Thursday by its State Coordinator, Comrade Bisi Dada and Publicity Secretary, Mr. Victor Irewolede, the JKFG said Fayemi’s return will make Ekiti better in all sectors.

The group expressed appreciation to the various interest groups who mounted pressure on Fayemi to take another shot at the governorship ahead of the July 14 governorship poll.

It identified the stakeholders that mounted pressure on Fayemi to contest to include politicians, labour movement, youths, students, women groups, artisans, civil servants, among others.

JKFG urged the APC delegates to vote Fayemi at the May 5 primary to have another opportunity to view for the governorship seat.

It expressed confidence that the minister would win the governorship poll if fielded as his party’s flag bearer.

The statement said: “Dr Fayemi, in agreeing to view for the governorship post again has promised to surpass his achievements of his first tenure.

“He will continue to enhance the welfare of all civil servants and teachers through payment of special allowances to teachers and all categories of workers.

“He has also reiterated that the social security scheme for the aged will bounce back.

“It is on this note that we solicit the support of all teachers, civil servants,the youth and all people of the state in making Dr Kayode Fayemi the preferred candidate in the forthcoming general election.

“Dr Fayemi will bring back the lost glory of Ekiti State which has deteriorated over the past few years.

“As at today, workers are owed several months of unpaid salaries, education sector is in comatose, elders no longer enjoy the social security scheme, infrastructural development is restricted to few towns.”

Ekiti 2018: Fayemi will restore Ekiti's lost glory – Group appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

