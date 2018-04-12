Ekiti 2018: Fayose’s ex-deputy, Aluko formally declares for governor on MPN platform — Nigeria Today

Ekiti 2018: Fayose’s ex-deputy, Aluko formally declares for governor on MPN platform

A former deputy governor of Ekiti State and chieftain of Mega Party of Nigeria (MPN), Chief Abiodun Aluko, has formally joined the July 14 governorship race in the state. The aspirant promised to hit the ground running when elected. Aluko was in 2006 impeached by the Ekiti State House of Assembly for allegedly causing division, […]

