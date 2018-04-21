EKITI 2018: How I'll spend N14bn Fayose wasted on 1.5km bridge – Adewale - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

EKITI 2018: How I’ll spend N14bn Fayose wasted on 1.5km bridge – Adewale – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
EKITI 2018: How I'll spend N14bn Fayose wasted on 1.5km bridge – Adewale
Vanguard
One of the candidates in the forthcoming Ekiti gubernatorial election on the platform of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Otunba Segun Adewale (OSA) has said that his vision for Ekiti state is to turn around its economic fortunes for good and stamp …
Ekiti guber: Obas warn political parties, insist on South agenda
How I would have spent N14b Fayose 'wasted' on 1.5km bridge – Segun Adewale
Ekiti: Monarchs insist on South agenda
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!