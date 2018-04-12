Ekiti 2018: It is an insult to call me Buhari’s boy – Ojudu — Nigeria Today

Ekiti 2018: It is an insult to call me Buhari’s boy – Ojudu
Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Sen. Babafemi Ojudu, has said it is an insult to address him as President Muhammadu Buhari’s boy ahead of the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship primary election. He denied the allegation that he was being back by the President to fly the party’s flag. Ojudu, while addressing […]
Ekiti 2018: It is an insult to call me Buhari’s boy – Ojudu
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!