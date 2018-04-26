Ekiti 2018: My Supporters not defacing your posters, Bamidele tells Ojudu — Nigeria Today

Ekiti 2018: My Supporters not defacing your posters, Bamidele tells Ojudu

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI— A former House of Representatives member from Ekiti State, Mr. Opeyemi Bamidele has described as untrue the allegation by a group, Ekiti Rebirth Organisation, ERO, that one of his supporters was destroying Senator Babafemi Ojudu’s campaign posters and billboards.

ERO, a political platform of the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters and a governorship aspirant had accused one Mr. Ogundipe of Bamidele’s campaign organisation of defacing posters of their principal.

But, Bamidele, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Ahmed Salami said the allegation was far from the truth.

He explained that Bamidele has been running decent campaigns in his bid to ensure peace in the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to the alarm raised by a frontline member of Ekiti Rebirth Organisation, ERO, a political platform of Senator Babafemi Ojudu that a member of our political family was found defacing the billboards and posters of their principal.

“We want to say unequivocally that Mr Ogundipe remains a staunch member of Opeyemi Bamidele Campaign Organisation but the allegation levelled against him was misdirected and far from the truth.

“We want to say with all sense of modesty that Opeyemi Bamidele, remains the most civil of all the 33 aspirants on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC.

He had run the most descent campaigns by posing like harbinger of peace to stabilize APC and we want to say that the accusation was mischievously concocted to dent the image of our organization.

“We must also remind those behind this spurious and unfounded allegation that even at a pulsating period, when Hon. Bamidele was in a fierce battle with the revered Senator over senatorial ticket in Ekiti Central in 2011, our members never threw civility and caution overboard, by defacing Senator Ojudu’s posters.”

“We want to charge Senator Ojudu’s campaign outfit to do its investigation thoroughly, if possible with security organizations to be able to exhume the necessary facts that can be deployed to get to the roots of this matter.”

