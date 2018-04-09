Ekiti 2018: We are out to rescue Ekiti from collapse – MPN — Nigeria Today

Ekiti 2018: We are out to rescue Ekiti from collapse – MPN
Chairman of Mega Party of Nigeria (MPN) in Ekiti State, Chief Dare Adekolu, has said that it is imperative to rescue Ekiti State from the path of collapse that successive administrations put it. Adekolu lamented that rather than better the lot of people, the present administration in the state had compounded the socio-economic situation, leaving […]
