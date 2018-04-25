Ekiti gov: APC inaugurates screening, appeal committees - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Ekiti gov: APC inaugurates screening, appeal committees – The Punch
Ekiti gov: APC inaugurates screening, appeal committees
Olusola Fabiyi, Abuja. The All Progressives Congress on Tuesday inaugurated the screening and appeal committees for aspirants contesting the May 5 primary to elect the party's standard bearer for the 2018 Ekiti State governorship election. The party's …
