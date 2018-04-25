Ekiti Governorship Poll: APC Inaugurates Screening, Appeal Committees — Nigeria Today

Ekiti Governorship Poll: APC Inaugurates Screening, Appeal Committees

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday inaugurated the Party’s screening and appeal committees for aspirants contesting the May 5 primary election to elect the Party’s flagbearer for the 2018 Ekiti governorship election. The Party’s National Organising Secretary, Sen. Osita Izunaso who inaugurated the committees said the screenings were mandatory for all aspirants. He charged […]

The post Ekiti Governorship Poll: APC Inaugurates Screening, Appeal Committees appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

