Ekiti guber: Adeyeye alleges fresh attack on supporters, fingers Fayose’s Deputy — Nigeria Today

Ekiti guber: Adeyeye alleges fresh attack on supporters, fingers Fayose’s Deputy
A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, has accused the loyalists of the Deputy Governor, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, of unleashing terror on his (Adeyeye’s) supporters in Ikere-Ekiti. Adeyeye, former Minister of State for Works, alleged that suspected thugs loyal to Olusola, led by a legislator, had been launching attacks […]
Ekiti guber: Adeyeye alleges fresh attack on supporters, fingers Fayose’s Deputy
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!