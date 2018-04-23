Ekiti guber: Adeyeye alleges fresh attack on supporters, fingers Fayose’s Deputy — Nigeria Today

Ekiti guber: Adeyeye alleges fresh attack on supporters, fingers Fayose’s Deputy

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, has accused the loyalists of the Deputy Governor, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, of unleashing terror on his (Adeyeye’s) supporters in Ikere-Ekiti. Adeyeye, former Minister of State for Works, alleged that suspected thugs loyal to Olusola, led by a legislator, had been launching attacks […]

Ekiti guber: Adeyeye alleges fresh attack on supporters, fingers Fayose’s Deputy

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

