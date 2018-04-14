Ekiti guber: ADP, PDP in war of words over alleged harassment — Nigeria Today

Ekiti guber: ADP, PDP in war of words over alleged harassment

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Ekiti State and the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), at the weekend exchanged verbal invectives over alleged harassment of persons suspected to be members of the ADP. While the ADP is accusing members of the PDP of attacking its members with the aim of intimidating them ahead of the […]

Ekiti guber: ADP, PDP in war of words over alleged harassment

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

