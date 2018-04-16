Ekiti Guber: CNPP cautions politicians against election violence — Nigeria Today

Ekiti Guber: CNPP cautions politicians against election violence
The Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP) has cautioned politicians against violence during the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State. Mr Olumide Oguntoyinbo, Secretary of Lagos chapter of CNPP gave the advice in a chat with newsmen in Lagos on Monday. He urged politicians not to sponsor or incite their supporters to be violent […]
