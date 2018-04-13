 Ekiti guber: PDP speaks on imposition of candidate — Nigeria Today
Ekiti guber: PDP speaks on imposition of candidate

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Politics

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said there would be no imposition of candidate or display of impunity in its primary election for Ekiti governorship race. National Organising Secretary of the party, Col. Austin Akobundu (retd), made the pledge while receiving Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms from two aspirants […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

