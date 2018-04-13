Ekiti guber primaries: A litmus test for PDP   — Nigeria Today

Ekiti guber primaries: A litmus test for PDP

About two weeks ago the national leadership of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, publicly admitted its wrongdoings and apologized to Nigerians over its past mistakes that led to the mass defection of its aggrieved members to the other political parties.

The apology came from the party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus at a public discourse on contemporary politics and governance in Nigeria, organized by the party in Abuja. Speaking on the theme, “Nation Building: Resetting the agenda,” Secondus pledged the readiness of the PDP to learn from its mistakes arguing that regardless of what the party failed to do, experience remains the best teacher.

“The PDP was in power for 16 years and as expected, we made mistakes. We are sorry for our mistakes and when we return, we shall make this country better. We have experience; no any other party has it. The PDP has embarked on a rescue mission and together we will salvage this nation back from the grip of the incompetent All Progressives Congress, APC,” said Secondus.

Though the ruling APC had cashed in on the apology to mean PDP performed woefully while in government, they distorted the apology as Prince Secondus apologized over how the party was ran from within and not how the previous governments elected on the platform of the party administered the country.

Specifically, Prince Secondus was apologizing for impunity, imposition of candidates, godfatherism and manipulation of the party’s primaries that was the stock in trade of PDP that led to its defeat in 2015 general election.

Since Prince Secundus and the new National Working Committee, NWC, hit the ground running after the December 2017 national convention that brought into office, they have been using every opportunity to shouted it to high heavens that they have rebranded the party into a truly democratic party. They have given dozens of assurances that all their primaries henceforth shall be free, fair, credible and that there will not be imposition of candidates.

The forthcoming governorship primaries in Ekiti State will serve as a litmus test for the PDP apology. Ekiti state chapter of the party has been in crisis since September 2017 when the outgoing governor, Peter Ayodele Fayose, unilaterally adopted his deputy, Prof Kolapo Olusola as his successor. Very strong protests had trailed the declaration of the deputy governor as Fayose’s successor as it is believed that the governor will do everything possible, using state apparatus, to frustrate other governorship aspirants out of the race.

The aspirants who have indicated interest for the governorship position under the PDP are: the current Deputy Governor, Prof. Kolapo Olusola Eleka; Senator Biodun Olujimi; Prince Dayo Adeyeye, Ambassador Dare Dejide and Barrister Owoseni Ajayi.

The national leadership of PDP was compelled to step in and set up a committee led by the former Senate President, David Bonaventure Mark to resolve the crisis. Last month the David Mark committee came out with a report that it has resolved the crisis and reconciled the aggrieved members of the party.

Reeling out the resolutions of the peace parley, the Secretary of the reconciliation committee, Dr. Eddy Olafeso said “the state governor Ayo Fayose and all the aspirants attended the meeting.”

He added that “all the parties agreed to a free, fair and credible primary to elect a gubernatorial candidate for the July polls.”

Olafeso said that “Governor Fayose pledged to work with any of the contestants who emerge at the primary and that nobody was persuaded or compelled to withdraw from the race.”

The jubilation that trailed the supposed “resolution” of the crisis was cut short when Governor Fayose came out few days later to declare he is not going back on his support for his deputy. This was interpreted in political circles to mean that the primaries have been compromised in advance and it will be a mirage to expect transparent and credible primaries in Ekiti state.

His words: “In the spirit of understanding we had with (the) Senator David Mark-led reconciliation committee, knowing that we have more than one aspirant, I will ensure a level-playing ground. I have pitched my tent with Prof. Olusola and I stand with him, today and tomorrow. We are going to give everybody the right of primary.”

Governor Fayose’s contradictory statement that he has pitched his tent with one aspirant and same time that he will ensure a level playing ground for everyone only compounded the confusion in Ekiti PDP.

Worried that the PDP governorship primary is going to be a charade with predetermined outcome, some aspirants such as two former deputy governors, Sikiru Lawal and Bisi Omoyeni, as well as a former Nigerian envoy to Canada, Dare Bejide, have left the party for the Social Democratic Party, SDP.

Members of the Ekiti State chapter of PDP have been expressing deep concern over the defection of these prominent of the party to the SDP, a development that will likely affect the party during the governorship election.

One of the governorship aspirants, Senator Biodun Olujimi, blamed the national leadership of the party for the defection of these chieftains of the party.

According to Senator Olujimi, “Our leadership should take the blame for standing with their hands akimbo, this is not good. They waited for so long and allow these crises to fester, but now they will wake up having known that there are problems,” she said.

The senator, who is representing Ekiti South, said “it is worrisome that we are losing our prominent members. Former Deputy Governors Lawal and Omoyeni are major stakeholders in our party. They worked hard in the last election of 2014 for the enthronement of Governor Ayodele Fayose’s government.

She added that “our national leaders promised to be up and doing; they should not expect that five aspirants to be fighting for a ticket and you will tie the hands of four of them backwards and leave one untied and expect us to fight on, this is injustice and it is against the spirit of our party’s constitution.”

Senator Olujimi is not all wailing as she proffered solution as possible post-primary crisis. According to her the national leadership of the party must ensure that all the aspirants are given the list of statutory delegates ahead of the primaries.

Her words: “To allay the fears that no one can rig the primary, the statutory delegates’ list have been given to us from Abuja, it is available because it is our property.”

It is common knowledge that the list of delegates plays crucial role in the conduct of elections. Primary elections are easily rigged with the manipulation or outright change of delegates list at the last moment when strange names are smuggled into the list.

However, immediate past National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, gave kudos to the NWC for coming out with a timetable to ensure that primaries are conducted despite the fact that Governor Fayose has openly that the primaries are as good as gone.

Speaking with journalists at the PDP national secretariat after submitting his nomination form yesterday, Prince Adeyeye said, “This is a welcome development and the first time in the history of the party that we will be seeing this kind of timetable, which I believe is the sign of transparency to ensure fairness.

“In the past were three man abduct delegate election are made three days or two days before the primaries and there will be so many dispute which will never be resolve till the day of the primaries and will just rush people to the primaries without knowing who and who are the delegate but it has been corrected now.

‘We had the same problem during the Anambra primaries which is one of the things that created problems for us in Anambra state.

“So for the national organization secretary and the NWC to have come out with this time table, we are very happy and glad and we believe their intentions are pure and they will ensure free and fair primaries as the whole thing will start on 21st next week,” Prince Adeyeye said.

The Prince Uche Secondus-led NWC appears to have taken a positive step towards ensuring credible governorship primaries in Ekiti state if what Prince Adeyeye said is anything to go by. However, the major task still lies ahead especially on the conduct of the delegates’ election and who will be on the list of statutory delegates.

However, the entire country is watching on how PDP conducts its Ekiti primary which will go a long was to show if PDP has truly rebranded into a true democratic party. If the party gets it write it will boost the confidence of Nigerians in the “rebranded” PDP but if it ends up conducting a sham primary that will sound the death knell for a party that is just getting back on its feet. Prince Secondus and PDP have to keep a date with history on May 8 in Ekiti State during the governorship primary.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

