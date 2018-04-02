Ekiti guber: Why I’m contesting again –Fayemi — Nigeria Today

Ekiti guber: Why I’m contesting again –Fayemi

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has said the pangs of poverty, frustrations and misery of Ekiti people, order than his personal ambition, are some of the reasons he is contesting the July 14 governorship poll.

Fayemi, who is the minister of Steel and Solid Minerals Development, spoke with newsmen in his country home, Isan-Ekiti, yesterday, where he finally cleared air on his intention to contest.

On Saturday, the former governor, at a meeting with members and state executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC), enjoined all aspirants and party members to shun acts of discord and work towards a common goal to wrest power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in July.

He also issued a red card to the PDP amid cheers from the huge crowd of APC supporters at the meeting.

He said: ” Do you need a rocket scientist to tell you that I am running? I was very clear that l am a process person. I am not going to jump the gun because there are rules and guidelines for electioneering. The body responsible for that has stated the obvious, when you can actually start the campaigns. The fact that people are flouting the guidelines is the fault of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which is not taking them up on it. That is my own attitude to this.

“This is purely a party matter, it is not a public matter yet. So, I don’t really understand the level of curiosity that is being generated on whether I am running or not. I have been very clear that what we have in this state today is not what the state deserves. I have also been very clear that whatever it takes, constitutionally, legally and legitimately to put our party in office in October 2018, we will do as a party. But, l have also gone ahead to say this meeting is our usual gathering not the one to declare my intention to run. But, as to whether I am running or not, yes, I am running, that is not debatable,” Fayemi said.

