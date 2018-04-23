Ekiti guber: Why Ojudu is superior to Oni, Fayemi – Media aide, Oluwagbemi — Nigeria Today

Ekiti guber: Why Ojudu is superior to Oni, Fayemi – Media aide, Oluwagbemi

Engr. Michael Oluwagbemi, Head of Senator Babafemi Ojudu’s new media has said his principal would defeat former Ekiti Governors, Segun Oni, and Kayode Fayemi to snatch the All Progressive Congress, APC, ticket ahead of the Ekiti governorship election. Oluwagbemi, speaking in an interview with DAILY POST, claimed that Senator Babafemi Ojudu, the special Adviser to […]

Ekiti guber: Why Ojudu is superior to Oni, Fayemi – Media aide, Oluwagbemi

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

