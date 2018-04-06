Ekiti lawmaker, Aribisogan breaks silence on arrest — Nigeria Today

Ekiti lawmaker, Aribisogan breaks silence on arrest

The Minority Leader of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Gboyega Aribisogan has opened up on his arrest on Wednesday by security operatives. DAILY POST reports that Aribisogan, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) last year, was arrested at about 6.30 a.m. on Wednesday. Speaking on Thursday […]

Ekiti lawmaker, Aribisogan breaks silence on arrest

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

