Ekiti PDP aspirants unite against Fayose's choice –Adeyeye - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Ekiti PDP aspirants unite against Fayose's choice –Adeyeye
The Punch
Ekiti PDP aspirants unite against Fayose's choice –Adeyeye
Olusola Fabiyi, Abuja. A former minister of state for works, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, has said that all the governorship aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti State have resolved to form an alliance against the candidate of the …
