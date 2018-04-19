Ekiti poll: REC alleges threat to life — Nigeria Today

Ekiti poll: REC alleges threat to life

The resident electoral commissioner (REC) in Ekiti, Professor Abdulganiyu Raji, on Thursday alleged a threat to his life by unknown persons.

The INEC boss, who spoke at a stakeholders forum held in Ado-Ekiti ahead of the July 14 governorship election in the state, said he had been receiving strange calls from people threatening him if he fails to succumb to their bidding.

He appealed to all security agencies in the state to come to the aid of the commission by providing security for INEC officials as well as the over 10,000 corp members to be deployed for the conduct of the election.

The INEC boss also said no fewer than 23 political parties had formally notified the commission of their primaries.

Meanwhile, the police have warned political parties and aspirants participating in the election against embarking on campaigns without first seeking clearance.

Outgoing Commissioner of Police, Abdullahi Chafe, said all parties and their aspirants must also obtain clearance before embarking on any procession.

He said this was without prejudice to the need for cooperation with other agencies.

According to him, other security agencies are also to enforce the laws guiding such rallies and processions, particularly those specified in sections 94, 95 and 96 of the Electoral Act 2010 which forbid certain conduct at political rallies, procession and campaigns.

He said the police and other security agencies have a duty to arrest erring persons and bring them to justice.

The police boss also announced that he would be retiring from service on May 5, adding that a new commissioner would be deployed to the state.

He further said the command was adequately prepared for the election and would ensure security of life and property.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

