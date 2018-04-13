 Ekiti Will Witness Agricultural Revolution, Others – Guber Hopeful Promises — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ekiti Will Witness Agricultural Revolution, Others – Guber Hopeful Promises

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

A former Executive Secretary Petroleum Technology Development Funds (PTDF) Oluwole Oluleye, has joined the race to contest the next governorship election in Ekiti state, promising use the state’s Agricultural potential to improve the well-being of its people. Oluwole, who is also a former Executive Secretary, Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), said: “Ekiti is predominantly […]

The post Ekiti Will Witness Agricultural Revolution, Others – Guber Hopeful Promises appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.