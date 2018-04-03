 Ekong tips Ebuehi to shine in Russia W/cup - Blueprint newspapers Limited (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ekong tips Ebuehi to shine in Russia W/cup – Blueprint newspapers Limited (blog)

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Blueprint newspapers Limited (blog)

Ekong tips Ebuehi to shine in Russia W/cup
Blueprint newspapers Limited (blog)
William Troost-Ekong has said he expects Tyronne Ebuehi to catch the eye at the World Cup in Russia in June. Ebuehi has played at right back for the Super Eagles after he was convinced to play for his fatherland even though he is also eligible to play

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.