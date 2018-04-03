Ekong tips Ebuehi to shine in Russia W/cup - Blueprint newspapers Limited (blog) — Nigeria Today

Ekong tips Ebuehi to shine in Russia W/cup – Blueprint newspapers Limited (blog)



Blueprint newspapers Limited (blog) Ekong tips Ebuehi to shine in Russia W/cup

Blueprint newspapers Limited (blog)

William Troost-Ekong has said he expects Tyronne Ebuehi to catch the eye at the World Cup in Russia in June. Ebuehi has played at right back for the Super Eagles after he was convinced to play for his fatherland even though he is also eligible to play …



