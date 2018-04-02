Ekweremadu commends Senate on River Basins Bill — Nigeria Today

Ekweremadu commends Senate on River Basins Bill

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has commended the Senate for passing the River Basins Development (Amendment) Bill to create an additional River Basin Authority in the South East as obtainable in other geopolitical zones.

Ekweremadu gave the commendation at the quarterly session of the Enugu West Peoples Assembly, which held at Oji River during the Easter holiday.

A statement by Uche Anichukwu, Special Adviser (Media) to Deputy President of the Senate, quoted him as saying: “Last Thursday, the Senate successfully passed a Bill to amend the River Basins Development Authority Act to give the South East an additional River Basin Development Authority. Whereas some geopolitical zones have three River Basin Development Authorities, and some others have two, the South East has only one, the Anambra-Imo River Basin Development Authority.

“I sponsored this Bill earlier in 2011, but unfortunately, we could not get the President to sign it. We resumed the journey in the 8th National Assembly and by the grace of God, it has been successfully passed again as part of our efforts to address this apparent injustice to our people and to boost overall national development”.

According to the statement, Ekweremadu and Members Representing the two federal constituencies in the District, Toby Okechukwu and Dennis Amadi, also used the opportunity to extract feedback from the people on the ongoing electricity, road, and water projects they attracted to the District.

The Senator explained that a borehole drilling machine, which was procured in 2017 for Enugu West would commence work in the first set of beneficiary communities in a fortnight.

“The idea is that all communities with underground water in Enugu West will have boreholes drilled for them to have portable water for now”, he added.

