Ekweremadu sympathises with victims of Enugu rainstorm — Nigeria Today

Ekweremadu sympathises with victims of Enugu rainstorm
Deputy Senate President,
Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has
sympathised with the people
of Enugu State affected by the
rainstorm, which wreaked
havoc on parts of the State.
Ekweremadu, who is
currently attending the
Afro-Arab Parliamentary
Economic Forum in Rabat,
Morocco, as the Chairman
of the Nigeria-Morocco
Parliamentary Friendship
Group, according to a
statement by his Special
Adviser on Media, Mr. Uche
Anichukwu reacted to the
incident on Wednesday.
He described the
incident, which resulted
in the destruction of many
homes, farms, schools, and
other public amenities in
Agbogugu, Awgu Local
Government Area and
parts of Nkanu East Local
Governmnet Area as a
natural disaster.
“I received the news of
the destruction recently
visited on parts of Enugu
State by a rainstorm with
sadness. It was a clear case
of a natural disaster, and we
can only encourage various
government agencies and
public-spirited individuals to
help provide immediate relief
to the affected communities,”
he said.
The lawmaker was full
of commendation for the
Governor of Enugu State, Rt.
Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for
his immediate and humane
responses to the disaster,
assuring that; “we stand with
the people at time like this
and I am confident they will
bounce back soon.
“I am particularly grateful
to Governor Ugwuanyi for
his humane and immediate
efforts in reaching out to the
affected communities, some
of which are also in Enugu
West Senatorial District.
“Apart from directing the
Enugu State Emergency
Management Agency to
urgently provide shelter
and relief materials to the
affected communities, he
has also personally visited
the areas to have a firsthand
assessment of the situation
and encourage the people.
This is no doubt a mark of
leadership,” Ekweremadu
added.
