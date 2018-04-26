Ekweremadu sympathises with victims of Enugu rainstorm — Nigeria Today

Ekweremadu sympathises with victims of Enugu rainstorm

Deputy Senate President,

Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has

sympathised with the people

of Enugu State affected by the

rainstorm, which wreaked

havoc on parts of the State.

Ekweremadu, who is

currently attending the

Afro-Arab Parliamentary

Economic Forum in Rabat,

Morocco, as the Chairman

of the Nigeria-Morocco

Parliamentary Friendship

Group, according to a

statement by his Special

Adviser on Media, Mr. Uche

Anichukwu reacted to the

incident on Wednesday.

He described the

incident, which resulted

in the destruction of many

homes, farms, schools, and

other public amenities in

Agbogugu, Awgu Local

Government Area and

parts of Nkanu East Local

Governmnet Area as a

natural disaster.

“I received the news of

the destruction recently

visited on parts of Enugu

State by a rainstorm with

sadness. It was a clear case

of a natural disaster, and we

can only encourage various

government agencies and

public-spirited individuals to

help provide immediate relief

to the affected communities,”

he said.

The lawmaker was full

of commendation for the

Governor of Enugu State, Rt.

Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for

his immediate and humane

responses to the disaster,

assuring that; “we stand with

the people at time like this

and I am confident they will

bounce back soon.

“I am particularly grateful

to Governor Ugwuanyi for

his humane and immediate

efforts in reaching out to the

affected communities, some

of which are also in Enugu

West Senatorial District.

“Apart from directing the

Enugu State Emergency

Management Agency to

urgently provide shelter

and relief materials to the

affected communities, he

has also personally visited

the areas to have a firsthand

assessment of the situation

and encourage the people.

This is no doubt a mark of

leadership,” Ekweremadu

added.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

