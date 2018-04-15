El Kanemi Warriors ease relegation fears after thumping Heartland 3-0 - SCORE NIGERIA (blog) — Nigeria Today

El Kanemi Warriors ease relegation fears after thumping Heartland 3-0 – SCORE NIGERIA (blog)



El Kanemi Warriors have eased relegation fears after they thumped Heartland 3-0 at home today. The Maiduguri club coached by Imama Amapakabo are now 17th on the NPFL table with 19 points on the back of that big win. Rivers United shot to second place …



