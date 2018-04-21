El-Rufai declared missing in Kaduna — Nigeria Today

El-Rufai declared missing in Kaduna
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna state has declared the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, missing. The party said El-Riufai was declared missing due to his alleged lack of adherence to law and order and dereliction of duty. The party said the governor purportedly breached the law by being absent from his duty post as […]
